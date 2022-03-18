Madisonville North Hopkins High School students, under the direction of Debbie Iverson, will present “James and the Giant Peach” this weekend at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, in Madisonville.
The show is based on the popular book by Roald Dahl. It is a tale about a young boy his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions. The play is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
“This show has such an energetic and talented cast, student and cast member Bryli Jones said. “We have put so much work into this show and are really excited for it to be on stage!”
According to cast members, the audience can expect a lot of fun and laughter. This is a touching story about diverse creatures bonding together to discover the true meaning of family. The production is good for all ages, so be sure to bring the entire family.
“This adaptation of James and the Giant Peach is truly a unique take on the wondrous story of an orphan boy and his peculiar family,” student and cast member Jessie Leal said.
“This show features an animated set on a screen behind the performers. It is sure to entertain adults and children alike,” Director Debbie Iverson said.
There will be three showings this weekend, Friday, March 18, at 7p.m. and Saturday, March 19, show times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $6 for children and students. For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
