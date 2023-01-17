Those looking to send their children to summer camp should start looking to sign up as soon as possible. Hopkins County 4H Summer Camp is already accepting sign-ups, and spots are starting to fill up.
“The dates for camp are June 19-23, and the cost is $290,” Connor Cooper, Agent for 4-H Youth Development said. “We do offer $100 scholarships but those are limited and tend to go fast.”
4H Camp, which has been going on since the 1940’s, is aimed to teach life skills while enjoying the outdoors and spending time with others, and making new friends. Camp is geared for ages nine-14 years old. Youth ages 15 are considered counselors in training and 16-17 year olds are teen leaders. Both of these age groups have reduced rates to attend camp. Adult volunteers, ages 18 and up, are free to attend.
“Camp is my favorite program that I get to work with. I started 4-H age at nine years old and I am so thankful to get to continue going as an adult. From the friendships, life skills, and the joy of being outdoors, camp truly can be a life changing experience.”
Summer Camp is held at The West KY 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs. According to Cooper, there is no ‘real deadline’ but spots go quickly. The earlier you sign up, the better the chance you have to go. There is typically a wait list by the end of April.
“We have had people already sign up. We take about 200 or so kids. You can get an application at our office, we are back open.”
Cooper shares for those interested to come sooner than later to grab an application as spots are already filling up. The 4-H office back open after the winter pipe burst incident. They are located at the Extension Office, 75 Cornwall Dr. in Madisonville.
