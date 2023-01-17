Those looking to send their children to summer camp should start looking to sign up as soon as possible. Hopkins County 4H Summer Camp is already accepting sign-ups, and spots are starting to fill up.

“The dates for camp are June 19-23, and the cost is $290,” Connor Cooper, Agent for 4-H Youth Development said. “We do offer $100 scholarships but those are limited and tend to go fast.”

