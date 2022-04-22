This will be the first year for The Beech Base in the Blue Grass, which will take place at the Madisonville Regional Airport, April 30. This is a great central location with a wonderful facility boasting a 6,051 foot paved runway with great approaches and lighting.
Although the event is largely targeting pilots who will be flying in from all over the country rather than local guests, there is at least one event that day for area residents. At around 7 a.m. a formation of 12 to 15 Beechcraft Bonanzas will fly over Main Street at around 1,000 feet. Organizers hope to be able to repeat the flight at around noon, so locals are asked to look to the sky around those times!
According to event staff, late April is typically known for beautiful skies in Western Kentucky, conducive to outdoor activities. Th event will feature many Beechcraft and Bonanza owners, as well as some of the biggest names in aviation sharing information and knowledge.
The day will be jam packed. Here is what the day will look like:
8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at the airport
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Guest speakers
Mark Baker, P
- resident of AOPA discussing GA state of affairs
- Tom Turner, Executive Director, ABS Air Safety Foundation
- Karl Gardner, Gardner Lowe Aviation (Avionics shop) to answer your panel upgrade questions
- Scott Perdue, Flywire, will be there to discuss General Aviation concerns and display his F33C aerobatic bonanza
- Tim Roehl & George Braly from Tornado Alley Turbo will provide the answers to your turbo normalization questions.
11 a.m.-2ish: Enjoy Brothers BBQ for lunch while listening to live blue grass music
2-6 p.m.: Shuttle service to The Bard Distillery & the Riddle Ranch
2-6 p.m.: Take a tour of an actively producing real life bourbon distillery and enjoy free samples of bourbon. Dinner on your own but feel free to join us after at the Riddle Ranch for a bonfire and live music with James Gragg. Come out to have a great time with good music, great food, and the finest bourbons in Kentucky.
There will also be two world class aviation photographers, Gary Chambers and Bob Burns who will be capturing all the fun. You may find a picture of your plane landing if you’re following the Beech Bash in the Blue Grass Facebook page.
There is a block of rooms reserved with the Hampton Inn & The Holiday Inn in Madisonville. All attendees will get a group rate discount by mentioning they are with the Beech Bash. Attendees are welcome to check in April 29 and checkout May 1st.
Attendees will receive a fuel discount of 25 cents per gallon off the normal price. Memorabilia, T-shirts, and Hats will be available for purchase! Registration is not mandatory, but highly encouraged.
While this event is completely free, donations will be gladly accepted to help offset some of the costs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.