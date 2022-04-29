After two years of planning and organizing, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation was able to hold its Race for Success Women’s Luncheon on Thursday.
Ruthann Padget, the vice president of Operations for Economic Development, said she was thrilled with how well the event turned out.
“It is our first large event since COVID, and we are always thrilled to have strong, independent women leaders in Hopkins County,” she said. “We truly do believe that empowered women, empower other women.”
The speaker for the event was Jesika Young, owner of Cimtech Inc. and co-owner of New Vibes Wine Co. Young spoke to the entrepreneur women gathered about her path to owning not only one business, but two.
“This was wonderful,” she said. “I am empowered by being in the presence of all of them.”
She spoke about how obstacles are part of life and if you really want something, you will learn how to work past those obstacles. Her first obstacle was in high school when she wanted to legally change the spelling of her name. Young told the group that she learned the process and saved up the money to make it happen.
While she learned a lot through her different careers, one of the most important was that to be a good leader and owner you need to find a community that you want to be a part of and make friends with people who support and challenge you.
“Surround yourself with like-minded people because they will push you,” said Young.
Some of the best advice she got while making her journey to business owner was to make a plan, work the plan, and when the plan fails, make a new plan.
At the end of Young’s talk, the floor was open to questions that ranged from how to balance work and life, especially as a mother, and how to deal with egos in the workforce.
“They were fantastic questions and engaging questions,” she said.
Padgett said they do these types of events every year to impact the women in the community.
“To either become stronger leaders in the business they are in to support small businesses or to encourage women that may be thinking about becoming an entrepreneur to take that step out and do that,” she said.
