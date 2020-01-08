There's nothing like a gun discussion to attract a crowd in the South.
Tuesday's Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting was proof. An estimated 120 people filled the overflowing meeting room. So many people attended that magistrates carried out extra chairs 10 minutes before the starting time, and some spectators stood on the platform behind magistrates before the meeting ended.
The outcome probably was no surprise to anyone. Magistrates voted unanimously for a resolution to "uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Hopkins County" to keep and bear arms.
It was exactly what Kentucky United Hopkins County wanted. Hopkins joined at least 15 other Kentucky counties in approving pro-gun resolutions or ordinances in recent weeks.
"Everybody's common desire should always be the safety of the people," KUHC member David Thomson told the meeting. Yet his group is concerned about several bills pre-filed with the General Assembly that it considers an anti-gun overreach.
"Even a hammer can be considered an assault weapon," Thomson said of one proposal. He added that a proposed "red flag law" removing weapons from people with mental disorders overlaps current federal and state laws.
see county/page a2
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. offered opponents of the resolution an opportunity to speak. No one did.
During a Legislative Committee meeting on the resolution, several magistrates said the recent rush by Kentucky county governments to approve pro-gun statements has confused some people. Charlie Beshears cautioned against reading too much into the resolution.
"In the morning, probably nothing's going to change but everybody's underwear," Beshears said during the committee meeting. "The law's going to be the same."
"I do like the word 'sanctuary,' but it's not there," Vicki Thomison said. Whitfield has said the county legally can't declare itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary."
"Personally, I think the sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants are wrong. So I thought it would be hypocritical to say we don't like it for one thing, but we think it should be good for another," Whitfield said after the meeting.
Immediately after the gun vote, a joint city-county proclamation was read marking upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. It noted King worked to promote "peace, freedom, equality and justice for all through non-violent means."
In other business Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• announced the court will hold three late-afternoon meetings around the county this year. The first will be at Mortons Gap City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
• indicated they are not interested in adding a section of Kentucky Highway 2171 to the county road system. CSX has closed a railroad crossing west of U.S. 41, and state transportation officials hinted that section could become abandoned.
• honored Magistrates Hannah Myers, Billy Parrish and Thomison for five years on the Fiscal Court. County Attorney Byron Hobgood received a similar award, while Deputy County Clerk Angela Burton was honored for 10 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.