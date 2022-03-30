In a large room filled with representatives from colleges and local businesses, students wondered from booth to booth looking at career opportunities and potential colleges.
Madisonville Community College held its first Transfer and Career Fair since the pandemic on Thursday with great success.
Stephanie Self, the transfer coordinator and academic adviser, said they had about 34 vendors set up for the fair.
“That includes transfer partners, so four-year institutions and local employers,” she said. “It is about average from what we have had in the past.”
Dawson Springs Independent High School even brought some of their seniors to the event since they didn’t have their college fair at the beginning of this year.
“We are happy to be able to provide them with that opportunity and have them here with us,” said Self.
Samuel Adams, a Dawson Springs student, said the fair was pretty good. There were a lot of good colleges and good businesses.
He was looking at Indiana Tech because they specialize in a STEM field he wants to go into.
“It is pretty cool,” he said.
David Moore, also a Dawson Springs student, said the fair was nice. He came to the fair to look at more career options, but still inquired about some of the colleges.
Ashley Guynn, with Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company, said the fair was really good.
“I think it is a really good opportunity for local students and local individuals to see what the community is offering,” she said.
Representatives from the Kentucky Army National Guard also had a booth set up to answer questions and give out prizes.
“We want to let the students know that they can join the guard,” said Sgt. 1st Class Tia Brooks. “We have gotten a few people to fill out our form and give us information, so we can reach out.”
Self said the turnout was good for the first one back after COVID-19.
