On Tuesday in a Legislative, New Projects and Special Services Committee meeting, Hopkins County Fiscal Court Magistrates were presented with early rough drafts of the county’s nuisance abatement ordinance by Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said one of the main changes to the ordinance will be to reference the correct state statutes in the ordinance.
“The current ordinance will still have an effect. We are just going to change to work closely with the state statutes,” he said. “We have a process now when we get complaints we will send letters to have them address the issue.”
Whitfield added that Community Development Director Mike Duncan will also talk with the property owners.
“One concern is that if we have someone that is physically unable to do the work … we want to work with everyone,” Whitfield said.
One concern Whitfield had was making sure that the ordinance “works the same for everyone and is fair and equitable.”
Hobgood added that the last changes that were made were made in 2009. The attorney added that he was able to meet with attorneys representing Christian County and Henderson County to compare ordinances.
During the meeting, District 2 Magistrate Bill Rudd raised concerns about properties that have to be issued warnings repeatedly and added that he would like to see some changes regarding warnings and fines.
“What we have is that we are going back and asking the same people over and over to clean up their property, and what I would like to see, if possible, is that you receive a warning and then start getting fined if you don’t,” he said. “If you have a home and you are living by someone that has trash piled all around their house, it is not right. I don’t know what everybody wants, and I don’t know what’s possible. We just need to be able to get people’s attention.”
Whitfield agreed that there are some repeat properties that continue to have problems.
“We try to not have fining, but it is one of the means that we have of enforcing it,” said Whitfield.
District 6 Magistrate Charlie Beshears said one of his concerns was the enforcement of the rules.
“We have 450 miles of roads, and if you look at the itemized statement on this, without an office of 10 or 15 people, I don’t know how you can enforce all of these rules,” he said. “You need to be consistent, and if you have rules, you need to enforce them.”
Hobgood and Whitfield both said the rework of the ordinance is still in the early stages
“We probably won’t vote at the next meeting,” said Whitifeld. “There were a few concerns raised — and myself, the magistrates and county attorney will work through those and there may be some that come up later. We don’t want to pass an ordinance and then realize something in it is not enforceable and doesn’t work well. We will take some time with it and make sure we get it as right as we can.”
