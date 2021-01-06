Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with obstructed vision or windshield, possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Earnest Davis, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Hopkins County Sneriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Carrie Osmer, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal mischief.
Douglas Phelps, 32, of Hanson, was charged Friday with theft by deception.
Rodney Checkal, 35, of Earlington, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Mark Stewart, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest, drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Gloria Sisk, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking.
James Coon Jr., 38, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
