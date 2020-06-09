A Murray man with Madisonville ties is scheduled to make a court appearance today in Calloway County following his Tuesday, June 2 arrest for allegedly pepper spraying multiple protesters, as well as five officers at a demonstration in Murray, according to police reports.
David Frymire, 53, is the son of former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Richard Frymire. After the initial interaction with demonstrators, police say Frymire attempted to drive his vehicle through a crowd before he was stopped by authorities.
Marc Wells, a Princeton attorney representing Frymire, issued a written statement when asked about the charges his client is facing.
“Mr. Frymire was attempting to drive down 12th Street when he was caught in the middle of a demonstration,” Wells said in his response. “A number of demonstrators surrounded his vehicle as he was trying to avoid the crowd, striking the vehicle, and making derogatory statements to him. His actions were merely an attempt to extract himself from an uncomfortable situation. We plan to defend this case rigorously.”
John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah was also arrested June 2 for a separate incident at the same demonstration, according to police. He has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Frymire faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault. He was released from the Calloway County Detention Center June 3 on a $15,000 cash bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.