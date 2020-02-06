Because of a reporter’s error, two photos that ran in Tuesday’s edition of The Messenger from this past weekend’s Black History Month kickoff misidentified two individuals. The Rev. Batavi Combs and University of Kentucky All-American and keynote speaker Derrick Ramsey were not properly identified in the photos. The Messenger apologizes for the errors.
