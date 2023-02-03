ROCKERS

The custom-built, new rocking chairs are back at Barn A and Barn B at Mahr Park Arboretum. Come sit and enjoy the sounds a sights of nature.

 Photo provided

This year will be a busy one at Mahr Park Arboretum, with various upgrades, editions and programs for visitors to enjoy.

Volunteers at the park have been working on cleaning and prepping The Creek Trail at the park to provide a soft new hiking trail for the community.

