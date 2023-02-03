This year will be a busy one at Mahr Park Arboretum, with various upgrades, editions and programs for visitors to enjoy.
Volunteers at the park have been working on cleaning and prepping The Creek Trail at the park to provide a soft new hiking trail for the community.
For those who are wanting to check it out, you can access the creek trail from the seven-acre pollinator garden. Turn left as you enter the garden, and you will see the beginning of the trail. According to Mahr Park staff, the Creek Trail runs to Lake Pee Wee and is the perfect “path less taken” trail. The trail encompasses lush trees and a surprise or two along the way.
Fun Fact: The Creek Trail is part of the Greasy Creek-Clear Creek Watershed. The park’s goal is to add interpretive signage to this area to educate visitors on the organisms that inhabit creeks and the importance of these streams to our water systems.
Crews have also been busy making sure areas of the soft hiking trail are easily accessible during the winter months for all those who are still looking to get out and about despite the colder temps.
Other updates at Mahr Park include erosion control work, where staff have been busy making sure trails are accessible, and the new rocking chairs at Event Barn B. The new rockers were custom-built in the Tennessee mountains and they are great to sit and relax in while enjoying nature at the park. There are eight rockers in Barn B and four in Barn A.
For other park updates or events that are coming up be sure to follow Mahr Park Arboretum on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.