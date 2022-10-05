State Sen. Robby Mills was presented the “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award Monday evening during the Madisonville City Council meeting.
The Kentucky League of Cities, KLC, creates a list of representatives and senators who go above and beyond to advocate for cities throughout their district during the year. The KLC Board of Directors then chooses and recognizes those who will be awarded this honor.
“City government has a big place in my heart,” Mills said. “I’m right where I believe I need to be. It’s been a pleasure representing Hopkins County and Madisonville as we move into redistricting. I enjoy serving.”
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, Mills has been a big part of the tornado relief efforts, making sure cities and counties had monies to call on to bridge the gap with the FEMA funding.
Some of his early successes include bringing a new police training facility to Madisonville and Bill 106, which will be responsible for cleaning up and dissolving city functions for towns that do not have anyone elected. Mills also recently helped with abandoned property issues that every city seems to be facing throughout the commonwealth right now.
“Right off the bat was police training. Being able to secure a good commitment, the new training center in Madisonville, it’s a huge investment in state government funds, purchase of property... police cadets and officers will be coming here for training,” Mills said.
J.D. Chaney, executive director/CEO of The League of Cities, which is a 95-year-old organization, shared, “This year, we voted to award Senator Robby Mills, and there’s a plethora of reasons for that. You won’t find a more humble, kind, accessible man as Senator Mills. He’s one of us. We are lucky that he is now in Hopkins County. He doesn’t forget where he came from. He knows local decisions are best made by local government.”
“The opportunity to work with our new Senator has been unbelievable,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. In regards to the tornado last year, Cotton stated, “The one thing about Senator Mills, as busy as he was, he took the time to make sure that he plugged us in, to get the story out, and he advocated for Madisonville and Hopkins County. We want to say a great big thank you to get us to the next level in the legislature.”
Mills shares that he is hopeful that he is able to help more over the next four years.
“Please know I am accessible if you need me. Thank you all so much for allowing me to do this.”
