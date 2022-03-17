The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Sammy Earl Beeny, was charged, March 15, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Melissa A. Barber, was charged, March 15, for obstructed vision/windshield and no operator’s license.
Charlie J. Sasser, was charged, March 15, for failure to appear in court.
Angela F. Lane, was charged, March 15, for failure to appear in court.
Steven D. Ross, was charged, March 15, for failure to appear in court.
Erika Judith Gonzales, was charged, March 15, for operating a vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic container in the vehicle.
Michael W. Underwood, was charged, March 15, for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
