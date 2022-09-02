The Hopkins County Central High School student body turned out in force on Friday morning to help celebrate the 14News Sunrise School Spirit Pep Rally in Storm Gym.
The luau themed event included a “sandcastle” made of nonperishable food items that will go to TriState Food Bank and be distributed back to Hopkins County agencies to help feed those in need.
All schools in the district were asked to participate in the food drive.
