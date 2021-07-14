A trial date has been set for accused murderer Dennis Stone, 33, of Madisonville following a pretrial conference on Monday morning.
Stone’s trial date is set to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 15, 2022, according to orders filed at the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. He also will have another pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022.
Stone is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after police say he shot and killed Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathy Senter previously said a notice of aggravators was filed in October 2020 that allowed the range of penalties to be sought in the case to be enlarged to include the death penalty.
Stone and his attorney could still submit a plea before the trial, according to Senter.
Stone remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
