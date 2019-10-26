Two men and two women spent Friday in jail after Madisonville police say they found several kinds of illegal drugs at a house.
A police report says officers from the Vice/Narcotics Unit raided a home in the 600 block of Cherry Street shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say they first noticed two handguns, which would be illegal since one of the three residents is a convicted felon.
A search of the home reportedly also found marijuana, synthetic drugs and alprazolam, an opiate commonly known as Xanax. Police say they also found electronic devices for conducting and recording drug transactions.
Arrested were:
• Jordon Hunter, 28, charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, trafficking in synthetic drugs and marijuana trafficking.
• Kayla Johnson, 24, charged with first-degree trafficking in synthetic drugs, marijuana trafficking, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Larandance Johnson, 27, charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic drugs, marijuana trafficking, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Natasha Banks, 31, of Madisonville, charged with failure to appear in Hopkins County. Police say she was arrested in the driveway of the home.
The police report says a fifth person, Jessia Jarvis, age unknown, was cited in the driveway for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession. But Jarvis was not arrested.
