White Plains will hear the second reading of its new reduced sewer rates during tonight’s regular called meeting.
Last week, the city held a special called public hearing regarding the amending of its ordinance to reduce its sewer rate.
This came after years of litigation between the City of White Plains and the City of Nortonville. White Plains is a wholesale customer of Nortonville, which owns the treatment facility for south Hopkins County.
After settling with Nortonville, White Plains agreed on a new rate that lowers the cost for their customers, said a Facebook post by White Plains Mayor Joshua Slaton.
The new amendment will reduce its citizen’s bills by more than two dollars, according to City Clerk Krista Greer. The ordinance past unanimously and had its first reading.
After tonight’s second reading and the publishing of the amended ordinance, the decreased sewer rates will take effect in March.
Tonight’s City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. inside White Plains City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.