The 10th annual Madisonville Police Department Cam the Cruiser event will be held on Tuesday at Hanson Walmart from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Officers with the police department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be at both entrances to accept school supplies for the children of Hopkins County.
MPDt’s Public Information Officer, Major Andy Rush, said in the past the event has been very successful.
“We have been able to provide upwards of $8-10,000 worth of school supplies to the Family Resource Centers,” he said. “We have been very blessed that the Hopkins County community has been so supportive of this effort to help the kids start off the year in this positive light.”
The police department partners with Pennyrile Allied Community Services and the Hopkins County School Family Resource Centers to provide school supplies to students, he said. Each school’s Family Resource Coordinator stock their shelves to provide students access to clothes, school supplies and hygiene items throughout the school year.
“They are in the schools every day, so they know which kids need a little help,” said Rush.
Rush said aside from school supplies, they also accept monetary donations to supplement what gets donated. If, for example, the officers see there hasn’t been a lot of glue donated, then they will go purchase some more.
He said the event is important to the officers because there are school resource officers at every school in the county, and they interact with the students daily.
“We see the need, working with the kids and understanding our community,” said Rush.
School supplies can include notebooks, notebook paper, primary notebook tablets, adult and child scissors, pencils, colored pencils, pencil pouches, mechanical pencils, pens, composition notebooks, erasers, highlighters, colored markers, rulers, folders and trapper keepers, backpacks, tab dividers, three-ring binders, clear sheet protectors, index cards, glue, Kleenex and hand sanitizer.
