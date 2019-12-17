Back in Time

Messenger file photo

We are not sure what these students were preparing to cook in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives, but we feel certain it had to be delicious based on the number of chefs involved. The students are from Hanson Elementary and if you recognize any of those pictured or remember the occasion, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.