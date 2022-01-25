The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced that the Roots to Riches Conference set for Feb 3 has been canceled.
Ruthann Padgett, the vice-president of Operations for economic development, said they decided to cancel because attendance was low.
“We believe it is due to COVID,” she said.
The number of COVID-19 cases has risen across the county in the past couple of weeks. She said they normally have well over 125 signed up to participate in the conference.
The conference normally covers topics in the agricultural world like any changes in FFA, drone technology, prices, and equipment programs.
Padgett said they are not rescheduling the event because the farmers start planting and tilling around March and don’t end until late November, depending on the weather. They can’t set a new time that would work around their crops.
“We will go ahead and work on it for January 2023,” she said.
The economic development corporation is disappointed the conference will not happen this year, but are already planning for next year.
She said they are in communication with Jay Stone from the Hopkins County Extension Office to talk about new ideas and what they could do next year.
