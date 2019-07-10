David Thomas Turley, the man charged with shooting an Owensboro police officer last year on Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
The plea agreement diverted Turley's sentence, meaning he won't face any time in prison.
Turley, 62, said Monday afternoon the plea agreement was good for him and his family.
"I just got through prostate cancer removal, and at the age of 62, I didn't want to take that chance" of being convicted at trial, Turley said. "I wanted the assurance of being with my grandkids."
Turley was indicted with first-degree assault in the Oct. 10 incident. Turley was charged with shooting former OPD officer Zach Morris, while Morris was looking over the fence at the home where Turley lived along with his son's family.
Morris was investigating a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Hathaway Street at 5:35 a.m. when the shooting occurred. According to Kentucky State Police reports, Morris told KSP detective Jonathan Whittaker he chased a man down an alley, and then doubled back, looking over fences to see if the man was hiding in one of the yards.
Morris said he was looking over the tall wooden fence into Turley's son's backyard while standing on a bicycle, when he saw a man approaching in the yard.
Morris told Whittaker he identified himself as an OPD officer more than once, but the man, later identified as Turley, kept walking toward him. Morris told investigators Turley began raising his right arm, which contained a gun, and that Morris drew his handgun and fired three times.
Turley said he was inside his son's house when he saw a light in the yard. KSP reports say Turley went back to his trailer in the backyard, saw the light again, and went back into the yard with his handgun. Turley told KSP detectives he saw someone looking over the fence with a flashlight, started working toward the light and her the person say something. Turley said he couldn't understand what the person was saying.
Turley told detectives he was walking toward the fence when he saw muzzle flashes and heard two shots. Turley returned fire, fell down and climbed behind a tree.
"He (Morris) popped off two rounds, and I didn't know who it was, so I popped four back," Turley said Monday afternoon. "If I'd known it was an officer, I wouldn't have walked out" into the yard, Turley said.
Morris was struck in the abdomen by a bullet fragment that went under his bullet proof vest.
Morris was hospitalized by later returned to work with OPD.
But he has since left OPD and is now employed as a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
Whittaker, the KSP investigator on the incident, called the shooting "an unfortunate set of circumstances for all parties involved," and said both Morris and Turley were "justified in their actions."
Extreme emotional disturbance is a legal term for when a person is so overcome with emotions he can't control his actions.
Judge Joe Castlen accepted the plea agreement, which sentenced Turley to two years in prison and diverted the sentence. If Turley doesn't commit a new offense, the charges will be dismissed in two years.
"He went 61 years without ever being charged with a speeding ticket," Turley's son, David L. Turley, said Monday.
Under the plea agreement, Turley won't be charged any court costs, and will have the firearm used in the incident returned at the end of the two years.
Mike Van Meter, an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, said prosecutors felt the resolution was appropriate.
"We reached the agreement after extensive consultation with the victim, officer Morris," Van Meter said. Morris was "in agreement" with the plea deal.
"We felt like this was the best resolution," Van Meter said.
Dead fish litter Kentucky River as bourbon runoff from Jim Beam fire reaches the Ohio River
By Lucas Aulbachand Ben Tobin
Louisville Courier Journal
Dead fish and bourbon began flowing into the Ohio River Monday -- the result of last week's Jim Beam warehouse fire that destroyed thousands of barrels of Kentucky's signature spirit.
The bourbon runoff that escaped into the Kentucky River is expected to kill "thousands of fish," although the total damage won't be known for several weeks, said Kevin Kelly, a spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
"Our biologists need to come back and crunch the data and go through their formulas before arriving at an estimate," Kelly said.
Bourbon from the Woodford County warehouse -- which held 45,000 barrels -- spilled into the nearby Kentucky River and Glenns Creek as a result of the fire that burned more than three days, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura confirmed last week.
Mura said the cabinet will be issuing a notice of violation to Beam Suntory, the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam, for bourbon runoff spilling into nearby waters.
The maximum fine is $25,000 for each violation for each day.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment cabinet said Monday afternoon that the leading edge of the 23-mile alcohol plume was past Monterey, Kentucky, and into the Ohio River at Carrollton.
Though those near the Ohio River may have to deal with dead fish, the overall impact of the bourbon flowing into the river is not expected to be severe.
"It will have a very negligible impact on the river," Mura said. "The Ohio River is so much larger than the Kentucky that it's not going to be an issue."
Additionally, customers "don't need to be worried about the quality of Louisville's drinking water," said Kelley Dearing Smith, vice president of communications for Louisville Water Co.
The cabinet posted several other images over the weekend offering a closer look at the toll on the river and its inhabitants.
Progress has been made since the Jim Beam warehouse went up in flames.
With the fire no longer burning, debris removal will be taking place over the next few weeks, according to Mura.
Logan murder trial postponed; judge orders defense team off case
By Justin Story
Bowling Green Daily News
RUSSELLVILLE -- On the morning his murder trial was set to begin, Demetrius Roberson's defense team was ordered off the case by the trial judge.
Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill announced in his courtroom to the jury pool that the trial was postponed after public defenders Michael Bufkin and Audrey Woosnam indicated during a conference in the judge's chambers that they believed they could not effectively represent Roberson and would not be ready to proceed.
Roberson, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Lexus Bell, 21, who was shot Aug. 21, 2016, at her residence in Russellville's Robinwood Apartments.
Four co-defendants accused along with Roberson have pleaded guilty to various criminal counts.
Roberson faces a maximum sentence of life without parole if convicted.
Gill said attorney Nathan Beard of the Department of Public Advocacy has been appointed to head Roberson's defense and that he will consider contempt proceedings against Roberson's former court-appointed lawyers.
"It's become an ethical issue and a contempt issue," Gill said in court. "Mr. Roberson does not trust his attorneys ... he has a right to have confidence in his attorneys and a right to have a fair trial."
The judge threatened Bufkin with contempt when the attorney attempted to object as Gill summed up for potential jurors the events leading to the trial's postponement.
Before excusing the jury pool, Gill said he believed that empaneling a jury on Monday that returned a guilty verdict would amount to "wasted time" because he was certain a conviction would be overturned on appeal.
"I'm embarrassed for the legal system and we will take action to ensure this doesn't happen again," Gill said.
Bell's stepfather, Kevin Morrow, was frustrated with the sudden development.
"This is sickening," said Morrow, of Russellville, as he left the courtroom. "We've had to relive this for three years."
Roberson's defense team had sought recently to have the trial continued from its July 8 start, arguing at a hearing last week that they did not have adequate time to review CDs containing evidence that had been turned over to them by the Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
Bufkin said last week that the CDs from the prosecution appeared to be blank, but when pressed by the judge on the matter, Bufkin said the CDs came into his possession at some point last year and Woosnam said they first noticed the CDs did not play within the past few weeks as they reviewed evidence.
Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr said Monday that the problem appeared to be that incompatible computer equipment used by the defense team prevented the data on the CDs from appearing.
Gill, who is retiring at the end of the month, had authorized $130,000 in state funds to be used by the Department of Public Advocacy for its investigation.
In addition to the problems with viewing evidence, Roberson's defense team disclosed Monday that they had been unable to interview a few of their witnesses.
