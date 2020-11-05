After overseeing a primary election and a general election during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said the process was “phenomenal.”
“It was smooth from the feedback I received,” said Cloern. “It was very well taken by the voters, and they were appreciative they could vote in-person in a safe environment.”
Cloern also said that there were no technical issues that she was aware of during early voting or on Election Day.
Unofficial results were released in Hopkins County around 7 p.m. on Tuesday that included all mail-in ballots and early voting.
“It is nice to be able to provide that quickness for the media and the candidates,” said Cloern. “More importantly, we just want to make sure everything is accurate before it is put out, and I just really contribute the quickness to the design in the election reporting process.”
A total of 21,544 voters came out to vote in the general election, which was 60% of total registered voters in Hopkins County.
In the primary election on June 23, Hopkins County had 7,623 votes cast, which was 21.6% turnout.
“My theory was correct that early voting did not affect turnout,” said Cloern. “It didn’t change the turnout for the primary, so I needed a second election to confirm that it would not increase it.”
In 2016, 20,345 votes were cast in the general election, a 56.93% turnout rate, according to Cloern. In 2012, 19,348 votes were cast, and in 2008, 19,767 votes were cast in the general election.
Cloern said 226 mail-in ballots have not yet been returned to her office and any incoming ballots cannot be processed until Monday morning at 9 a.m.
“We are able to accept the mail-in ballots through Friday at 6 p.m.,” said Cloern. “We might get five back or 200 back, we don’t know. We will process them as they come in, but reports won’t be released until Monday morning.”
Hopkins County GOP Chairman Bill Plunkett praised the handling of early voting in the county.
“I think it’s pretty evident Keenan Cloern performed quite a feat,” he said. “I voted in-person and it was done quite exceptionally well.”
Plunkett said the state as a whole performed well when it came to operating elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kentucky had it right, Hopkins County had it really right,” he said, adding that Kentucky and Hopkins County should be used as examples for the rest of the country. “I’ve heard nothing but praise of how our board of elections and county clerk have agreed to do this during this time. I don’t think there’s a person that would not applaud the efforts of Hopkins County.”
The local Republican Party celebrated wins in the Madisonville City Council races with appointee Chad Menser keeping his Ward 6 seat and Amy Watson Cruz defeating incumbent Larry Noffsinger (D).
“We were very pleased with the results,” Plunkett said. “We are looking forward to future contests and looking forward to the growth of our party.”
Nationwide results for the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have not been declared officially as of Wednesday afternoon, with results still unconfirmed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Alaska and Michigan.
“I don’t mind the wait as long as the results are accurate,” said Cloern. “I would just be vigilant to make sure there are no votes cast for people who are not registered. I think each Secretary of State will do their due diligence.”
“I don’t remember it being this close,” Plunkett said. “If there’s some lessons to be learned here it is the responsibility of the news and pollsters. The responsibility is extraordinary.”
