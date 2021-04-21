Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce members met at the Madisonville Regional Airport on Tuesday to learn more about the airport itself and Madisonville Community College’s Aviation Program.
Following lunch, Chamber Board Chairman Cameron Edwards led a panel discussion that involved Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Airport Manager Emily Herron, MCC President and CEO Dr. Cindy Kelley and Madisonville — Hopkins County Economic Development President Ray Hagerman.
Following a brief history of the airport, Herron discussed how the regional airport stands apart from other general aviation airports.
“We are not a controlled airport, we don’t have a control tower here, so we are a non-controlled airport, but we have the longest runway of any non-controlled airport in the state of Kentucky,” said Herron. “Our runway is 6,050 foot long, and you need a 5,000-foot runway to support jet traffic. We have a little bit more so we can support small and mid-size jets as well. It just gives us a little bit of an advantage.”
Cotton said the airport has more opportunities for economic impact, including the addition of the aviation school.
Cotton also talked about the hangar project that the school will eventually move into.
“We will be seeing another 11,000-square-foot hangar being built on the property hopefully real soon,” said Cotton. “We have already had a few businesses reach out to us about renting space out here and doing some additional things that are not being done in the region now. There are a lot of opportunities here.”
Hagerman said it was important to see the aviation school be brought to the airport.
“It was important to see the school put here because it would increase the number of services you can offer,” he said. “Once ground is laid for all of those things, it sets the stage for the future.”
Hagerman said calculations showed that even if the school got 15 students per year in the program, just from the school itself, it would be around a $3.5 million economic impact to the community.
“If we got to a point where we had 90 students out here, the impact would be around $65 million a year,” he said.
Kelley said the aviation school was an idea presented to the college.
“As we researched it and saw the impact it would have on the entire community, that is when we made the decision to see what we could do because that is our purpose,” said Kelley. “We are hoping to bring programs that will have high paying returns for the students. We may have students that only come to complete the degree, but they are here during that time, and spending money and learning about us. Pilots quickly realize they can work anywhere in the world that they want. So we want this community and this region to become very attractive to them. That is a long term goal.”
Kelley said she could see this area being a freight hub for some companies.
“We don’t know what the possibilities are until we get things up and running, but students who complete these degrees can be making six figure salaries, and that is great news,” she said.
