As the weather gets warmer and people are doing more activities outside, injuries can put a damper on the fun.
Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care has some tips people can follow to stay safe during the hot summer days, so the fun can continue.
Wound Care Medical Director Dr. Walker Estes said proper wound care is important to optimize healing and prevent any possible complications from deterioration.
“Wound care in the summer is very different than in the winter because a lot of times people want to swim or go to the lake, so dressings become saturated and can lead to infection,” he said. “Compression dressings and casts can be hot, so patients do not like to wear them, and dressings can be more difficult to stay in place due to perspiration.”
Chelsea Adams, certified wound specialist, said skin conditions and wounds are prevalent this time of year because of sun exposure, insect and spider bites, outdoor grilling, firework activity and other mishaps.
“Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care wants to keep families safe, happy and healthy this summer by helping them to stay vigilant and taking appropriate action against warm weather woes,” she said.
Estes said most of the problems they see during the summer months are sunburns, burns from fireworks and hot pavement, infected cuts and scrapes, puncture wounds and infected bug bites.
To prevent insect bites use bug spray and wear protective clothing, said Adams. While most insect bites are harmless, mosquitoes can transmit several serious diseases like malaria, dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya.
“Seek emergency care if you are experiencing chest pain, difficulty swallowing or breathing, experience nausea, cramps vomiting or severe swelling,” said Adams. “If you have a bug bite, use a topical anti-itch cream to avoid scratching your skin.”
Another possible summer problem is sunburns, which are entirely preventable, she said. During the summer, skin can burn in just 10 minutes.
“It is important to be vigilant and use the right sunscreen, wear protective clothing and take advantage of the shade,” said Adams.
Mild sunburns can be treated with over-the-counter remedies, but if someone experiences chills, rapid breathing, nausea, extreme thirst, faintness or rash, they need to seek medical attention, she said.
While cuts and scrapes may not be directly caused by an outside activity, they can worsen if not properly taken care of, she said. Most minor cuts or scrapes will heal without medical intervention, but deep puncture wounds are at high risk for infection.
“Puncture wounds made by nails, teeth or knives are more susceptible to tetanus because of infectious bacteria found in soil, dust, manure and saliva,” said Adams. “Seek immediate care if you have a wound and have not had a tetanus vaccine in 10 years or if you have fever or chills.”
She also said the best way to stay safe during the summer is to use common sense, especially around grills, outdoor fires and when dealing with fireworks.
Estes said outdoor grill and firework burns are also preventable by utilizing fire safety measures.
If anyone needs care, contact Baptist Health Madisonville Wound Care by calling 270-825-5878.
