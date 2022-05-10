An inmate enrolled in the Hopkins County Jail’s Second Chance work assignment program spent less than a day on the lamb after stealing a vehicle and going on the run early Sunday afternoon. He was located on Monday morning by law enforcement.
According to Jailer Mike Lewis, Michael Harris, 35 of Covington, was at his work assignment at around 2 p.m. on Sunday when he stole a vehicle and left.
Harris was a state inmate serving time at the jail for convictions for possession of meth and possession of unspecified controlled substance, three non-violent felonies. Under state guidelines, inmates convicted of non-violent felonies are allowed to participate in work release activities.
The jail’s second chance program is designed to help inmates as they prepare to transition from incarceration to life after their release. With finding a job as one of the biggest hurdles most convicted felons face, this program helps inmates find careers that they could possibly continue after being paroled.
At the time of his escape, Harris was working at Calhoun Farms on Nebo Road.
Kentucky State Police announced on Monday morning that he had been recaptured. The details of that arrest have not been made public.
Harris, who was scheduled to be released in November, will likely now face multiple new charges due to his escape.
