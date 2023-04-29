Farmers Bank and Trust will hold their 4th Annual Taste of Hopkins County from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, a chance to raise money for a worthy cause while trying some of the best food and beverages available in the county.
Desterie Embry, with the bank, said this is their fourth year organizing a fundraiser for a local non-profit.
“We like to give back in the community, and this is a way we are able to help non-profits fundraise a little bit,” she said.
This year the ticket sales will benefit Happy Feet. All of the proceeds will go to benefit Happy Feet.
Ticket holders will be able to sample food from 10-15 local vendors. Embry said right now she knows Catering Creations, Curbside Cooking, Campfire Roasters, MadCity Drinks and Treats, Purple Toad and Swaggy P’s, and more local restaurants will be participating.
“We are still getting packets back from restaurants, so I don’t have a confirmed list,” she said. “This is also a great opportunity for local restaurants here to test a new dish they may have or get people to try something new they may not have tried before.”
The event always has live music for people to enjoy. This year it is Savanah Adams with her group Denim and Pearls. Embry said Adams will be performing during the entire night and will bring in some friends to sing with her.
Embry said this event is a great way for the community to come together and sample food from different restaurants, enjoy live music, and spend time with friends.
The bank usually caps the ticket sales off at 200, but there are some tickets left. The ticket cost is $30 per person.
Embry said everyone at the bank hopes the event has a great turnout and that people will come out and support Happy Feet and local restaurants.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, call 270-643-9968.
