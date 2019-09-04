Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Scott Armstrong, 56, of Madisonville was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and fourth-degree assault.
• Tammy Baxter, 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication --controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Baxter, 44, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Craig, 19, of Madisonville was charged Friday with auto theft by unlawful taking.
• Troy Dickerson, 52, of Evansville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Richard Greer, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Clifford Jay, 35, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Warren County.
• Joey Locke, 53, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fourth-degree assault.
• Kelly Martin, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking -- shoplifting.
• Skyler McReynolds, 28, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Eric Moore, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication --controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Timothy Pentecost, 56, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Joy Robinson, 38, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to produce an insurance card, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked license, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and four counts of failure to appear in Daviess County.
• Carrie Smith, 46, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Dudley Starks Jr., 64, of Wheatcroft was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Aaron Williams, 26, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Randall Wilson, Jr., 50, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal simulation.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Jessie Hibbs, 30, of Earlington was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Austin Moore, 23, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• David Smiley, 46, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.