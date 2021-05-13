A Madisonville man who left behind multiple weapons and drugs in an abandoned car following a pursuit in Nortonville last Tuesday remains at large as of Wednesday afternoon.
Madisonville Police Department is still seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew Lynn, 25, according to Maj. Andy Rush.
“We haven’t had any leads or any indications of where we think he might be,” said Rush. “It is still under complete investigation, but we have not been able to track his location as of yet.”
Rush said detectives are working on leads with different people that Lynn has been known to interact with and there are no past residences on file other than his Madisonville address.
“We are not following up on any Crime Stopper tips … we haven’t received much of anything from Crime Stoppers,” he said. “It just takes one person to call with information and could lead them to get paid for information that results in an arrest.”
On May 4 around 4 p.m., detectives with the Madisonville and Hopkins County VICE and Narcotics Unit attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Lynn on Red Hill Road in Nortonville.
As a detective approached the vehicle, Lynn reportedly swerved the car toward the detective, striking him with the back tire.
Flooded roads prevented police from continuing their pursuit, but the vehicle was later located off of Stone Chapel Road, according to a news release.
After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found two pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, two handguns, two shotguns and several hundred rounds of armor-piercing ammunition in the abandoned car.
