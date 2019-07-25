Have a treat at DQ and help a kid in need

For many Madisonville residents, a jaunt down to Dairy Queen on South Main Street for an ice-cold Blizzard is a summertime tradition. But according to location owner Karen Coughlin, few people know the store has a treasured tradition of its own.
Today, the local DQ is participating in the nationwide "Miracle Treat Day" that raises funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For every Blizzard sold, a $1 or more will be donated to the network's nearest partner location. For Madisonville, that location is the Riley's Children Hospital in Indianapolis.
The money raised by Dairy Queen store locations offers financial support to seriously ill or injured children and their families in need, according to a recent news release by Riley's Children Foundation.
Coughlin said Dairy Queen's charity is unique in that it doesn't go through as many "filters" as similar philanthropy programs do because the fundraising funnels directly to the people that need it the most.
"It's amazing how much this helps all of the children hospitals," Coughlin said. "And (Dairy Queen) makes sure that our contributions go as locally as possible so that we can see the impact. Kids write letters and thank-you notes to us each year. If you talk to Riley,
they've sent out letters to us talking about exactly how much we've helped them."
Because this charity venture depends on sales, Coughlin said that she is hoping people will come out and show their support for their local children in need.
"Our store doesn't participate as much as we would like to because the community simply doesn't know about it," Coughlin said. "So I'm hoping that this raises awareness so we can bring out as people as we can and help as many kids as we can."
While Coughlin feels not many are aware of the event, the store does see some participation.
On an average day, the store sells around 300 blizzards. On Miracle Treat Day, that number is close to 1,500.
Madisonville's store location has participated in the charity event since its inception in 2006, but this year marks the first time that customers can utilize the new parking lot for easy access.
"We've been working on the parking lot for three years now, and it was just finished this summer," Coughlin said. "So now customers can park and go through the drive-thru easier with less clutter and have space."
Madisonville's Dairy Queen will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today for customers to come and support a good cause as well as enjoy a sweet reward.
