The Hopkins County Health Department reported two new COVID deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 102.
Vaccines are still being administered at Baptist Health Madisonville for front line workers and EMS responders.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health, said vaccinations at the hospital are still available to front line workers interested in receiving it and that they are working with the health department to get the rest of Tier 1A vaccinated.
“We will begin administering second doses the week of Jan. 6 to those that were first to receive it,” she said.
The health department has started working on vaccinations for Tier 1A, meaning anyone who will be providing testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 and all non-hospital based healthcare workers like dental offices, optometry, urgent care, pharmacies and funeral homes.
“We have already started contacting them and vaccinating them,” said Denise Beach, director of the health department.
She said the facilities do not need to contact the health department about vaccinations, they will call the facilities.
“By calling us it slows us down,” said Beach. “If they could give us through next week to contact them.”
She said the past two days have been significantly high in COVID-19 numbers. There have been families that have transferred COVID-19 throughout their family from Christmas.
“We have set a record in December for deaths and we don’t want to do that in January,” said Beach.
She asks the community to stay in their small groups for New Years, wear your mask, use hand sanitizer and to keep contacts low.
When all of Tier 1A has been vaccinated the health department will administer vaccines for those in Tier 1B, meaning those who work in the jail along with teachers and staff from the schools and those 70 years and older.
“We really encourage these groups to be vaccinated because they are high risk and also this will be a way we can open schools back up is if we get a significant staff cooperation,” said Beach.
The health department will let the community know when they are going to start Tier 1B, Beach said.
Beach will be on the Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. today with the Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. to update the public.
“We will continue to do these types of efforts to inform the public where we are,” said Beach.
Quinn said there were 30 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 11 of them in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 26% of the hospitals total patient population.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases. There are now 687 active COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County with 1,818 recovered. Since March there have been 2,607 positive COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County.
