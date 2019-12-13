In the Thursday edition of The Messenger, it was reported the new election filing deadline of Friday, Jan. 10 covers all 2020 city council races in Hopkins County. But Deputy County Clerk Jenny Menser says that law only applies to partisan races with a primary. She says non-partisan races in 2020 have a filing deadline of Tuesday, June 2. The Messenger regrets the error.
