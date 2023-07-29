The Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants program has awarded Madisonville Community College a one-time award for $450,000 to build up one of its programs.

The college will use the funding to build a credential lattice between its electrical technology and HVAC programs. That will allow students in rural areas to complete the combined programs in five or six semesters instead of eight.

