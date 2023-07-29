The Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants program has awarded Madisonville Community College a one-time award for $450,000 to build up one of its programs.
The college will use the funding to build a credential lattice between its electrical technology and HVAC programs. That will allow students in rural areas to complete the combined programs in five or six semesters instead of eight.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said they are honored to be part of the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants program.
“Our innovative faculty are reimagining the delivery of our electrical technology and HVAC programs to respond to industry and community needs,” she said. “This funding will help us build a foundation for students to attain needed credentials in a shorter amount of time. This support will help us continue to grow the workforce here in Kentucky, and the college is so appreciative.”
The Lowe’s Foundation announced nearly $8 million in grants to community and technical colleges nationwide to support innovative skilled trades training programs. The grants are the first in a five-year, $50 million commitment to help prepare 50,000 people for skilled trade careers.
The other grant recipients include Coconino County Community College in Arizona, Columbus Technical College in Georgia, Howard-College — San Angelo in Texas, Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, Miami Dade College in Florida, MiraCosta College in California, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Mississippi, Palm Beach State College in Florida, and Southside Virginia Community College in Virginia.
Janice Dupré, a Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation, said these deserving schools are driving transformation in the skilled trades workforce through sustainable and inclusive career pathways.
“We had many outstanding applicants for these grants, which speaks to the urgency needed to increase the capacity for skilled trades labor nationwide,” she said. “We are confident that these college programs will strengthen the skilled trades infrastructure for years to come.”
According to a news release, the grant process was competitive, drawing more than 200 applications nationwide, speaking to the need and value of investing in the country’s skilled trades training infrastructure.
Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, said the support for community and technical colleges provided by Gable Grants from the Lowe’s Foundation will enable the expansion of the innovative, responsive, and in-demand skilled trades training offerings at the nation’s community colleges.
“This unique program will empower community colleges to scale existing programs, upgrade technology and infrastructure, establish new initiatives and increase their impact as they strive to meet the needs of their communities,” he said.
