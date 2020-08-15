A former Hopkins County teacher and administrator is being held on $100,000 bond at the Hopkins County Jail after being arrested late Thursday night at his home in Saint Charles.
According to jail records, Leonard Lance Menser was charged with first-degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 and incest with a victim under the age of 12, with possible serious physical injury.
The case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Menser last worked in Hopkins County as a substitute teacher in October of 2019 following his retirement as a South Hopkins Middle School instructor in February of that same year.
Menser first worked as a substitute in the school system in 1991 before accepting a position as an elementary teacher at the former Saint Charles Elementary school in 1992. In January of 2008, Menser was named assistant principal at West Hopkins School. In July of 2011, he was named that school’s principal.
According to school officials, Menser was no longer on the school’s substitute list at the time of his arrest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.