A Hopkins County grand jury has indicted a Manitou man on seven counts of terrorizing his mother.
Indictments unsealed Wednesday adds a seventh charge to the six that Jason Attebury, 43, has faced since December. He’s now accused of being a persistent felony offender.
Authorities say Attebury went wild after drinking heavily on Saturday, Dec. 7. A Hopkins County detective said Attebury assaulted his mother, then grabbed the gun in her home and fired several rounds in the kitchen.
Attebury reportedly called himself a “monster” as he bit his mother and forced her to apologize on her knees to a photo of her late husband. The mother was slightly injured, the detective said, and ran away after Attebury forced her to drive to a liquor store.
Attebury was arrested three days later at the home he shared with his mother.
The grand jury confirmed the six earlier charges against Attebury. They are kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree terroristic threatening and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Attebury is held on $100,000 cash bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.