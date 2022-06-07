Students and staff looking forward to the opening of the new Hanson Elementary School are going to have to wait a little longer than originally planned, contractors told member of the Hopkins County School Board during an update on the new school during Monday night’s meeting of the board of education. For the moment, when the building will be completed and when students will begin attending classes there is still uncertain.
Nathan Kelso, the project manager for the new Hanson Elementary project with A&K Construction, told the board that while the original finished date was set for August 2022, complications have pushed the date back to November 2022. Even that date is still just a goal, which contractors aren’t certain they will meet.
“We have talked to the design team,” he said. “That is what we have been working towards.”
At the start, the contractors knew the soil for the project was bad, and they had to stabilize it. Kelso said it was worse than they had originally thought, and that fix alone set them back a month. They also had to deal with rough weather last year.
“If you look in June and July last year, each one of those months we had 10 weather days over the average as far as delays in each of those months,” said Kelso. “Between those two items, we have really lost about three months.”
They are still about 20 days behind where they want to be to meet that November deadline, but now that school is out, they can move at a faster pace.
“We have the roof on area D, which is the kitchen and cafeteria area, and we are working our way across,” said Kelso.
They are working on putting the roof on the classroom wings, and once that is done, the weather won’t be as much of an issue.
Kelso said they are still battling the same problems as everyone else with a shortage of manpower and material.
Justin McElfresh, the principal in charge at Sherman, Cater, Barnhart Architects, and Kip Kessler, with BFW Engineering, were also present at the meeting to help answer any of the board’s questions.
Kelso, McElfresh, and Kessler agreed with the school board that the quality of the school is more important than hitting the November deadline.
School Board Chairperson Steve Faulk said as long as the school is up to safety standards and safe for the students who will be attending classes, the November deadline can be extended.
The board has yet to officially announce an opening plan for the new school, even if construction were to meet the November deadline.
