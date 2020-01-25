Illegal drugs can make people do strange things. Perhaps such as climbing trees.
Madisonville police say they found a 36-year-old man unconscious in a tree on Waddill Avenue around noon Thursday. A report released Friday said Paul D. Morgan eventually awoke and was helped out of the tree.
Police say Morgan then admitted he had smoked synthetic drugs before officers arrived and still had some in his pocket.
Morgan is charged with possession of synthetic drugs and public intoxication. He’s held on $1,000 cash bond and will be arraigned Wednesday.
