Last summer was a painful time for the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. Now the pain could get worse.
“It’s almost impossible to plan,” Director Joel Meador said Wednesday.
Patron Dan Wells was even more blunt: “I think that’s crap.”
Meador sent an email alert to patrons this week after the Kentucky House approved a two-year budget plan with no state funding for public libraries.
“State aid makes up approximately 30% of our materials and programming budget,” Meador wrote. That computes to $16,000 for the main library on East Center Street and $8,000 for the Dawson Springs Branch Library.
Meador urged supporters to contact State Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., since the budget is now in the Senate’s hands. He even attached a suggested script to read over the phone. A poster with Embry’s picture and contact info is taped to the library entrance.
A message left with Embry’s office in Frankfort Wednesday was not returned.
Meador has faced budget cuts before. The most recent one occurred last August. Hours for the main library were reduced from 52 to 36 after the Madisonville City Council cut its funding by $25,000. A part-time employee was laid off as well.
“It’s one of the worst mistakes that the county and the city ever made,” said former library board member Doug Walsh. He was at the main library Wednesday checking copies of The Messenger.
“It limits all the new books that you read,” Walsh said. “It’s very educational for the children. We’re relying on the schools to do the educational process, and they can’t do it all.”
This week, the library requested more money next fiscal year from Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Meador noted magistrates have cut their funding by $30,000 over the last five years.
“We’re asking them to restore funding to the 2014-15 level,” Meador said. That total is $270,000.
Meador’s deadline to submit a budget proposal to the city of Madisonville is Friday, March 20. He indicated he’ll ask for restored funding as well, to about $210,000.
“It’s important to get back to where we were before,” Meador said. He likened the process to “pushing a boulder uphill.” One potential answer to the funding drama is the creation of a “library tax district.” Hopkins County is one of seven locations in Kentucky without one.
Wells, whose mother was a children’s librarian for years, recalled when a tax was proposed years ago to provide more items for the library.
“It was declined,” Wells said. “I thought that was crap, too.”
Meador said he hasn’t thought about asking Hopkins County magistrates for a district.
The library has plenty of visitors when it’s open. Meador said the most recent numbers for 2018 showed about 55,000 people entered the two branches, with 80,000 items in circulation and 45,000 uses of electronic resources such as public access computers and Wi-Fi.
The public library plans to expand its hours for one day. During “Hopkins County Census Madness” Monday, March 30, computers will be available for people to fill out online census forms. It will be the first open Monday for the library since last summer.
“It’s a once every 10 years sort of a case,” Meador said. With federal funds for Hopkins County potentially riding on the census numbers, “it’s important that we do that.”
