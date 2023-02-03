The first meeting of the year for the Hanson City Commission was brief due to inclement weather.
The few items on the agenda involved choosing a Mayor Pro-Tem and appointing commissioners to oversee various departments.
Casey Pearson, the Hanson City clerk, said a mayor pro-tem is like an assistant mayor.
“Let’s say something happens to Jimmy, and I have an emergency going on in town or anything, and decisions need to be made or checks need to be signed,” she said.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley appointed Commissioner Felicia Greer as Mayor Pro-Tem.
Once the mayor chose someone to be Mayor Pro-Tem, the commissioners were appointed to various departments.
Greer was appointed to oversee Zoning and Planning. Commissioner Emily Williams, a first-time commissioner, will oversee the Water and Sewer Department. Commissioner Carol Oakley, also a first-time commissioner, will oversee the cemetery, and Commissioner Carlis Oakley will be over the road department.
The mayor and commissioners went into a closed session to discuss personnel and when they returned, they decided to terminate an employee under probation and made a motion to hire a new employee in the water and sewer department.
The commission also approved for City Superintendent Brian Ruffin to hire two seasonal employees for the spring, summer, and fall.
They also approved Ruffin to make fire runs within the city limits during the daylight working hours in case a fire truck is needed and the fire chief, assistant chief, and members of the volunteer fire department can’t respond quickly enough.
Pearson said Ruffin has experience with the volunteer fire department since he served in a volunteer fire department.
The Hanson City Commission meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in Hanson City Hall.
