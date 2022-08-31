The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Tasha Nicole Reed, was charged, August 29, 2022, for possession of marijuana, unspecified drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• Brandy L. Tichenor, was charged, August 29, 2022, for public intoxication (alcohol), and criminal littering.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Wiliam M. McGar, of Nebo,
was charged, August 26, 2022, for terroristic threats in the third degree, harassing communications and contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.