Since Uvalde, Texas, school safety has become a topic of discussion across the nation.
While some Kentucky school districts are adjusting to new school safety laws, Hopkins County School District has been a forerunner for school safety since the 1990s.
Robert Carter, director of Engagement Equity and School Support, said with the laws changing a lot of school districts across the state and the nation are struggling to figure out how to incorporate School Resource Officers into schools.
“One thing that we were finding out from the National Association of School Resource Officers is that Hopkins County Schools, the Madisonville Police Department, and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department are ahead in regards to what we’re seeing nationwide,” he said.
SROs have been in Hopkins County Schools in some form since the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2015 that SROs became a permanent fixture in each school in the district.
Carter said every SRO in the state of Kentucky is a sworn peace officer, and training is not only required but mandatory for SRO1, SRO2, and SRO3. While every SRO is a police officer, not every police officer is an SRO.
“We do things in regards to our training to make sure that we are able to allow our children to come in here and do what they come to school to do, which is be a child and learn and enjoy the school day,” he said.
Tyrone Gregory, Browning Springs Middle School SRO and Madisonville Police Department Officer, said all SROs have to do a mandatory 40 hours of training to keep their police certification.
“Right now, there is an agreement or partnership where our SRO training will count towards our police training,” he said. “That is in addition to any training that we have to do with our police agency with firearms, driving, and different things of that nature.”
Carter said the school system is very excited about the number of training hours all the men and women put in and how they continue to be innovative and strive to push forward.
“We want to continue pushing forward because we want to make sure that our campuses and our communities are the safe place for our children and families,” he said.
Along with having SROs in each of the schools, there are also specific safety teams set up at each school level and district level. Carter said there are several things they do with emergency operating procedures that they don’t allow to be public to keep the schools safe.
He said after Uvalde, one of the areas that were made clear was the response and role of the educator and the school resource officer.
“One of the things that happens in a time of crisis, is you will drop back to what you know in regards to training,” said Carter. “If you have not been training you have nothing to fall back to, that is why we are so vigilant in regards to how we train.”
Carter said while a lot of agencies are just now starting with basic Active Shooter Training, Hopkins County Schools has evolved beyond that.
“We have moved beyond that in not only the active shooter but what do we do to prevent that because every action is a preventable action,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen, and if it does happen, we already have and are ready for the proper response.”
Some people may wonder if having School Resource Officers in the building helps protect students or if it could cause more problems. Carter said that if the SROs have the proper training and the program is done correctly, then it can be very beneficial.
