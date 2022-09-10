The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is sponsoring “The Great Debate” to help voters hear from the candidates themselves.
The debate will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Rosenwald Smith Multicultural Center, 208 N. Kentucky Avenue.
Bill McReynolds, president of the coalition, said they have sponsored debate forums over the years but wanted to step things up a bit this year.
“We have invited the majority of the candidates running in the city and county elections this November,” he said. “The majority have accepted the invite, so we are looking forward to that.”
There will be a total of five Q&A-style debates. Four will be one-on-one, and one will be a three-way debate. There will also be a panel, and the other candidates participating will be given an individual opportunity to speak to the voters.
McReynolds said the debates will be for the Madisonville City Council, Hopkins County Jailer, Hopkins County School Board, Madisonville Mayor, and Hopkins County District Judge. There will also be a Hopkins County Magistrate panel.
Also in attendance will be the candidates for the Property Value Administrator, state representative candidates, and state senate candidates.
The evening will start with the candidates for Property Value Administrator, then the Hopkins County Magistrate panel, a debate for the Hopkins County City Council, the Hopkins County School Board candidates, the Hopkins County District Judge, the state representative candidates will speak, then the state senate candidates, the Hopkins County Jailer debate, and the night ends with the Madisonville Mayor debate.
McReynolds said they have done several mock debates leading up to the main event, and they anticipate the debates lasting between 12 and 14 minutes, but that could vary the night of the event.
“We hope to make it as smooth as we can,” he said. “We don’t want to keep people there all night.”
McReynolds said they anticipate having a great debate with a large audience turnout.
“It gives the voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates so they can choose wisely,” he said.
For more information, call 270-836-9097.
