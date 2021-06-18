The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Kyle Wilson, 38, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Tuesday for probation violation.
Rita Garrett, 54, of Dawson Springs, was served a Muhlenberg County warrant on Tuesday for two counts of theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence.
Richard Fuson, 42, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Christopher Beitler, 57, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Imier Matchem, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking.
Caylee Moore, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence.
Nathan Baldwin, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property, illegal possession of manufacturer’s VIN plate, destruction of VIN number and failure to appear.
Nicole Mitchell, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
