During last night’s city council meeting, members held the second reading of a proposed amendment of the City of Madisonville Code of Ordinances to change business restrictions in the Central Business District (CBD).
One of the big changes is that uses permitted by condition will now allow any business or commercial establishment offering services, food or other items to utilize a drive-thru window.
This being the second reading of this ordinance, there was a roll call vote by council whether or not to accept this new ordinance. With a 4-2 vote, it was accepted, allowing drive-thru window establishments in the CBD in Madisonville.
Councilmembers Adam Townsend and Misty Cavanaugh vote against the change.
According to the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission and the City of Madisonville, the addition of drive-thru businesses in the CBD is to encourage the mixed-use of redevelopment or investment opportunities and the change is consistent with the comprehensive goal of encouraging new and supporting existing dining opportunities that serve residents and visitors in the city of Madisonville.
At a meeting earlier this month, Michael Powers with Golden Glaze Bakery and Deli on Franklin Street spoke in support of this change.
“I feel like a drive-thru would help our business,” said Powers at the previous meeting. “Especially since this, I don’t know what this pandemic thing is gonna do, but it could’ve been a help to help us operate better. It would be beneficial to us. It would help our customers, easier access to our services that we provide for the community.
At that same meeting, Big City Market and Coffee Bar owner, Jenny Gibson, stated that she is not anti-business, anti-growth or anti-competition but she made it clear that she is not for this amendment.
“This impacts the entire historic district,” she said. “The historic district overlays the CBD. I find it concerning having served on that body for so long, and working so hard to revitalize downtown to create something so different than what existed in 2010.”
