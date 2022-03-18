The Hopkins County Young Professionals (HCYP) began in December 2016 after several young professionals in the county recognized a need for involvement within the community, and so, the group was officially formed and declared a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2018.
“HCYP’s founding board saw that young professionals from all walks of life were trying to establish themselves within our community. As a collaborative group, we come together to help shape and mold our community. I am proud to say we have done just that. We have offered professional development events and joined forces with other organizations to make a big impact within our community,” HCYP Member Chad Menser said.
Always accepting new members, this is a great way to get to know people, network within the community and serve Hopkins County proudly. The age range is from 21-45. HCYP holds monthly lunch meetings at noon, on the second Thursday of the month, at the Kentucky Innovation Station, located at 38 W. Arch Street, in Madisonville, potential new members are always welcome to join.
The HCYP educates all members on important issues within the community via guest speakers at the monthly meetings, special organized events with state leaders and public officials, political debate events in way of public forum, and of course informing all members of what is going on within the community through different ways of communication.
As far as networking events, monthly mixers and events held at local businesses give members the chance to get to know one another in a comfortable and low pressure setting. This is also another chance for members to learn and get to visit businesses in the area that they may not be familiar with.
Volunteerism is also a key component to the HCYP, where they work to provide a multitude of opportunities through local organizations and businesses to have members give back within the community that has helped shape them.
“I have been able to mentor from elementary school age to adults within our community, in the areas of financial literacy and development. I grew up in this community and it is my desire to continue to watch Hopkins County thrive in both business development and networking,” Menser.
If you are interested in becoming a member, or simply looking for more information, feel free to call 270-339-5850, or email hopkinsyp@gmail.com
