While bringing a newborn into the world can be the happiest time for a family, one of the scariest topics during pregnancy is birth defects, but awareness of those possibilities and how to prevent them are an important issue to tackle.
Dr. Sarah Fisher, an OBGYN at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said awareness is key and most of the time birth defects occur during the early formation of the baby, which is usually before a woman even realizes she is pregnant.
“Prenatal care is important to have with a provider because we not only monitor the baby but also make sure moms are doing well during the pregnancy,” she said.
Information about the prevention of birth defects is important because birth defects are a possibility for every mom, no matter how young or how healthy.
Birth defects can’t be completely prevented but some things can be done even before pregnancy to help minimize the risk, she said. For instance, folic acid is recommended for any childbearing woman to help reduce the risks of neural tube defects such as spina bifida, which typically happens around the fourth week after conception.
Folic acid is found in prenatal vitamins, which the hospital recommends any woman of childbearing age take if there is a chance of pregnancy, said Fisher.
Controlling co-morbidities like diabetes is very important as well since poorly controlled diabetes is associated with heart defects.
“Genetic defects are difficult to prevent because this is related to how genetic information is passed along. This is something that women have no control over,” said Fisher.
There is not one defect seen more than the others in western Kentucky, but the most common defects are heart defects.
Fisher said birth defects can be detected before the baby is born with routine prenatal care.
Hints of abnormalities can even be seen on ultrasounds as early as 11 weeks. At the anatomy ultrasound done around 20 weeks, an extensive evaluation of the fetal anatomy is performed to evaluate for birth defects.
“At that ultrasound, the fetal brain, face, heart, stomach, kidneys, bladder, and limbs are all evaluat-ed,” she said.
At the earlier visits, before ultrasounds, the hospital can check labs that screen for genetic abnormalities that are associated with birth defects.
“For babies that do have defects, they typically require additional follow-up and ultrasounds as well as visits with specialists,” said Fisher.
The hospital offers Prenatal Education Classes through a series of seven classes that range in topics from pregnancy, the birthing process to caring for a newborn.
“We encourage all women to receive as much education and support as possible,” said Fisher.
For more information, contact the Women’s Center at 270-326-3900.
