While bringing a newborn into the world can be the happiest time for a family, one of the scariest topics during pregnancy is birth defects, but awareness of those possibilities and how to prevent them are an important issue to tackle.

Dr. Sarah Fisher, an OBGYN at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said awareness is key and most of the time birth defects occur during the early formation of the baby, which is usually before a woman even realizes she is pregnant.

