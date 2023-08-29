The Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award was presented to Madisonville Community College, the Green River Area Development District and the Webster County Fiscal Court at a recent Governor’s Local Issues Conference.
The award was presented by Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins, for the group’s development of the Lisman Workforce Complex.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the college is proud to be part of the project that brings new life to the former Dotiki mine site.
“What better way could there be to honor the importance of the coal industry to our region than offering workforce training at the facility,” she said. “The Lisman Workforce Training Complex is a great example of the area development district, local government, and the college working hand in hand to create opportunities that build and enhance the workforce for the Commonwealth.”
Joanna Shake, the executive director of the GRADD, said the college was a critical partner in the creation of the Lisman Workforce Complex.
“I appreciate Dr. Kelley’s leadership and commitment to workforce development in the Green River and Pennyrile area development districts,” she said.
The facility was built in 1971 and housed administrative offices and shops of the Dotiki coal mine. It has been closed since 2019, before the project’s launch. The Lisman Workforce Complex is the home for the college’s utility technician line worker program, CDL training and diesel mechanics programs.
The Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award is presented to the sponsors of a successful project that is the result of multiple government agencies working together cost-effectively.
The award is named for Peggy Satterly, who served the Commonwealth of Kentucky for 48 years and worked with 11 governor’s administrations. She was regarded as an outstanding public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.