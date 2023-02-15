Although COVID-19 put a lot of things on hold, the Madisonville Lions club is finally able to recognize the 2019 Man and Women of the Year.
The club will recognize Mike Lewis as the 2019 Man of the Year while Diana Luck and Elizabeth Oldham are the 2019 Women of the Year at the Lions Club annual banquet in March.
Rufus Baker, the club president, said they have three qualified individuals to receive the Man and Woman of the Year Awards.
“[We] are excited to honor them for their contributions to our community,” he said.
The annual award began in 1945 and is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the community through civic, private, and volunteer efforts. The awards banquet honoring these local community servants was scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Lewis is a lifelong resident of Hopkins County. He began working for the Hopkins County Jail in early 2004, where after two decades was promoted to Captain and later elected Hopkins County Jailer.
“I am honored to receive this award from the Madisonville Lions Club,” said Lewis. “I have been involved with many different service organizations in the community and have worked alongside so many others who work tirelessly to serve — to be selected from a group of so many others who are worthy of this recognition is truly an honor.”
Lewis has had several leadership roles through the Madisonville Rotary Club, Leadership Hopkins County, Hopkins County Humane Society, Hanson Lions Club board member, and a supporter of Happy Feet. Recently, he has begun serving on the Salvation Army board.
Luck, one of the co-recipients for Women of the Year, has lived in Hopkins County for over 38 years. Her dedication to community service increased after she retired from Reitz High School in 2011.
She has spent much of her time serving with the Madisonville Woman’s Club and is a club leader for service work at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center.
Under her leadership, the club has increased involvement in the local Veteran’s Day Parade, established a Volunteer week at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center, and was instrumental in re-opening the volunteer gift shop at the center. She has also motivated and inspired other club members to volunteer as well.
“I don’t serve for recognition,” said Luck. “I serve to make a difference in the lives of Veteran residents and the staff that work to serve them each day. My service with the Woman’s Club and Western Kentucky Veterans Center is so rewarding.”
Oldham, a co-recipient for Women of the Year, has lived in the county for over 28 years and has been a local business owner for over 12 years.
She is the owner of Blades Salon and Day Spa and has been a longtime supporter of the community. She has partnered with the Hopkins County School District Family Resource Centers to provide free haircuts to the youth.
Oldham has also supported Triangle House by donating beauty services, recently finished up her term serving as chairwoman of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves on the Baptist Health Foundation Board of Directors.
“I was taken completely by surprise when I received notification of this award,” she said. “I feel very honored — there are so many other deserving women that work hard to serve our community, who I aspire to be more like. I love my community, and I am so grateful to be recognized in this way.”
Lewis, Luck, and Oldham will be formally recognized at the Lions Club annual banquet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Mahr Park Event Barn A.
Tickets must be purchased in advance from Chris Findley or Alicia Dalton at First United Bank & Trust Company, 162 North Main Street, or from Kim Blue at Madisonville City Hall, 67 North Main Street. Tickets are $25 per person, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, March 7.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.