Although COVID-19 put a lot of things on hold, the Madisonville Lions club is finally able to recognize the 2019 Man and Women of the Year.

The club will recognize Mike Lewis as the 2019 Man of the Year while Diana Luck and Elizabeth Oldham are the 2019 Women of the Year at the Lions Club annual banquet in March.

