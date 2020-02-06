Inside the Student Life Center at Madisonville Community College were three staff members in their bright green shirts, giving students what each wants, free food, but with an underlying message.
During Wednesday’s Grit and Granola event, students learned about the “Grit Scale” by Angela Duckworth. The scale helps determine someone’s passion and perseverance for long-term goals, said Academic Specialist Lindsey Able.
“The ‘Grit Scale’ is important to me because I work for TRIO Student Support Services,” she said. “The idea of our program is to help students finish college. Grit is all about persistence over a long period. Getting to your goals. I’m also on the Student Life Committee, and when this event came up, I said, ‘put me on that one because it’s totally my jam.’ ”
When a student approached Able at the granola table, she talked with them about the “Grit Scale” and educated them on persistence.
There were several bowls on the table. Each was full of an ingredient the student could choose to place in a granola bag. From M&Ms to Goldfish, from nuts to Reese’s, students could choose an item based on their standing on the “Grit Scale.”
“In Angela Duckworth’s book ‘Grit,’ they did a study at West Point about why people were dropping out,” Able said. “They found it had nothing to do with how smart you are. She developed the ‘Grit Scale’ and administered it to all of West Point’s students. How they scored on that scale was the best predictor of who was going to finish the academy.
“I took the ‘Grit Scale,’ and made each component of the scale associate with an ingredient. As students are going through, they’re unknowingly taking the ‘Grit scale.’ And based on what they score well on, they add that ingredient to their granola.”
After finishing psychology class, Senior College Academy student Gabriel Gonzalez, 16, said he found the scale to be interesting.
“I thought it was pretty cool how they had the different topics match with different ingredients,” he said. “I thought it was original. Some of the ingredients, like the Goldfish or the peanut butter chips, I chose because I just like them. Some of the ingredients were definitely applicable to me. I do have a hard time with projects — especially the long-term ones.”
MCC’s Student Life hosts events like Grit and Granola regularly. Able said these events are significant to connect the student body.
“We need students to come to these events, which takes a lot of communications with them,” she said. “The more we publicize, the more it becomes a thing, and students will say, ‘Oh, I’ll go to the student center, and maybe something is going on down there.’ ”
Events that happen at the student center in the John H. Gray Building are open to any MCC student, whether they’re on-campus or off-campus, taking night classes or online classes.
If you are an MCC student and would like to attend the next Student Life event, check MCC’s Facebook page and check your emails, said Able.
