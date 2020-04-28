If you want to watch live baseball in Hopkins County this summer, you might have to organize a game in your backyard — and the catcher might not be the only one wearing a mask.
The Ohio Valley Collegiate Summer League canceled its 2020 season Saturday because of the coronavirus. That means the only “Miners” at work in Madisonville come June will be at Warrior Coal.
“Concerns for everyone’s safety, limitations placed on us by multiple agencies, and the unpredictability of changing conditions led us to ultimately forfeit the 2020 season,” league President John Bruce said in an online statement.
Miners President and Hopkins County Tourism Director Tricia Noel met with her team board via video conference Monday about what to do next. The meeting was closed to reporters, as Noel said the Miners are a non-profit organization.
“We were covering our bases,” Noel said, about who needed to be notified of the scratched season. The shutdown affects everyone from athletic trainers to bus companies transporting the team.
Even though the Miners will have no won-loss record this year, the decision is a loss for the county economy.
“It can be anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000 in direct expenditures,” Noel said. She bases that on the amounts that players and their families spent in prior years.
The cancellation of the OVL season follows the scrapping of spring high school sports across Kentucky, which meant no baseball season for Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins.
One remaining hope for a baseball season rests with the Youth Athletic Association. It announced last week that spring baseball and softball were postponed from early May until approximately Monday, August 17. Parents who want refunds for their children can obtain them Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the YAA concession stand.
There also still could be a season in Dawson Springs. The Youth League has not announced any plans to delay or suspend summer baseball. A call to Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley about that Monday was not returned.
The Miners’ first game was scheduled for Friday, May 29 at Elmer Kelley Park against Owensboro.
The OVL will miss its first season since launching in 2011. Madisonville joined the league in 2012, when the Tradewater Pirates moved from Dawson Springs.
“We look forward to roaring back for the 2021 season even stronger,” Bruce said.
