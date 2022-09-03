The Webster County deputy jailer accused of sexual misconduct while working at the detention facility will be held over to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Aaron M. Drewicz of Dawson Springs, will have his case heard by the Webster grand jury during its Sept. 14 session.
Drewicz faces several charges stemming from accusations by female inmates that he coerced them into exposing themselves for favors. He allegedly had sexual contact with at least one inmate, according to the court record.
Within the documents, notations stated evidence had been discovered by a Kentucky State Police investigator that Drewicz had provided extra food for inmates who flashed him over the jail’s closed circuit security cameras.
Another notation showed he had allegedly had physical contact with an unnamed inmate. He had fondled the female’s breast under her shirt, and she had touched his genitals with her hand. There was no indication as to whether the evidence was obtained through video recordings or interviews.
Drewicz was arrested on a warrant August 19 and was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail because of his residency in Dawson Springs. He was transferred to Webster County Detention Center August 22 where he remains held on $10,000 cash bond.
The former deputy was denied jail credit toward his bond, and his bond was not reduced. He was deemed a flight risk, a danger to himself or others, and had abused the public trust, according to the court records.
Drewicz is charged with second-degree sexual abuse within a detention facility, and three counts each of video voyeurism, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree official misconduct.
The court records clarified the type of abuse charge Drewicz is facing. It is a Class A misdemeanor rather than a felony, and carries a possible sentence of 90 days to 12 months in a county detention facility.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.